Masimo (MASI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has $134.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $141.05. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,722 shares of company stock worth $4,832,310. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,470,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Masimo by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.