Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.39 Per Share

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Marshall Motor stock opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Marshall Motor has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.31).

About Marshall Motor

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. Its retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

