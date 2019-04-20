Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.72. 2,286,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,175. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $1,015,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $603,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,593.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock worth $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.