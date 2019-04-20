Markel Co. (MKL) Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total transaction of $106,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total transaction of $49,263.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $1,668,681. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,014.82 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

