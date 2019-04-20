Mark D. Mcclain Sells 33,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $926,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAIL opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.69, a PEG ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.69. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.01 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 42.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,953,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $16,595,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

