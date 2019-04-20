Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $18.23 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The business had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 840,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,090,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 713,709 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

