Magnetcoin (MAGN) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Magnetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnetcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $136.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnetcoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnetcoin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

MAGN is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net . Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.