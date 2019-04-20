Macquarie Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

Macquarie reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

FWONA stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $829,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Art L.P. Ancient acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth $21,120,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.