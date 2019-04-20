Macquarie Lowers Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $92.80 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a positive rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.99.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $1,679,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,991.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,761 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

