Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 88,199 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marchex by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 144,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Marchex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

