Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,631 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,579,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 176,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 136,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $71,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock worth $737,163. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-2631-shares-of-cbiz-inc-cbz.html.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.