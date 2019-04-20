Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Quorum Health Corp (QHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quorum Health were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quorum Health during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

NYSE:QHC opened at $1.05 on Friday. Quorum Health Corp has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 248.56%. The company had revenue of $458.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Quorum Health Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

