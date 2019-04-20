Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $41,000 Stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,192 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,757,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

CZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

