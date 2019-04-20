Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 976,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,747,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 355,736 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,030,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 122,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

