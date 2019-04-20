LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LVMUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $79.36 on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

