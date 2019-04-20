LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $12,817.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00007157 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 7,344,081 coins and its circulating supply is 5,344,081 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

