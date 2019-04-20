Lumentum (LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of LITE opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lumentum by 4,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

