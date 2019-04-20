LRM Coin (LRM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,746.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $115,802.00 and approximately $3,746.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.01107739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00205569 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 3,156,894 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,867 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

