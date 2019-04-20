Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in SLM Corp (SLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 307,406 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $5,817,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $869,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. SLM Corp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

