Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 409.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, Director Werner Geissler purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

