Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,394,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 232,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

