Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of BXP opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

