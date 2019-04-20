Longbow Research Downgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Underperform

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,403,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $274,155.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,518.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7,017.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,033,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

