Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Sells 250 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Paypal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

