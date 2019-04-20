LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $22,316.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00508055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00050938 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004892 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000286 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003615 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,414,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

