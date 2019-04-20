Local World Forwarders Price Tops $0.0003 (LWF)

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Local World Forwarders coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Local World Forwarders has traded flat against the US dollar. Local World Forwarders has a total market cap of $29,600.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Local World Forwarders

Local World Forwarders (LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 110,752,590 coins and its circulating supply is 100,218,208 coins. The official website for Local World Forwarders is www.lwf.io/en . Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico

Local World Forwarders Coin Trading

Local World Forwarders can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Local World Forwarders should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Local World Forwarders using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

