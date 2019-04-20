Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stake Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,980,000 after buying an additional 531,854 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,823,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,888 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,077,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,753 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,969 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,095,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

LYV opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.11 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

