Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.11 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $98.56 and a 12-month high of $278.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,491.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

