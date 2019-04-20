Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,208,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $187.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/liberty-wealth-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq.html.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.