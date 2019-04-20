Liberty Latin America (LILA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Balan Nair acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $82,804,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $116,096,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $61,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $58,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $17,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

