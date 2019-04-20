LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. LGI Homes reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 26.36%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 239,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,742. The company has a current ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,297,531.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,584,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $686,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,281 shares of company stock worth $8,220,246. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $38,684,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 222,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,605,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

