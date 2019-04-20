Leverj (LEV) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Leverj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Leverj has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Leverj has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.58 or 0.11660063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001041 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00023918 BTC.

About Leverj

Leverj (LEV) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io . Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leverj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

