Leo Quinn Sells 211,216 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn sold 211,216 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £563,946.72 ($736,896.28).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Leo Quinn bought 53 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £149.99 ($195.99).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.40) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12 month low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

