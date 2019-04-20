Lennox International (LII) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $272.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $246.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $276.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of LII stock opened at $270.64 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $277.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other news, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $104,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,069,435. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

