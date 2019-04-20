Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.82 on June 6th

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 291.20 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.20 ($3.78).

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.60 ($3.91).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £1,041.52 ($1,360.93). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £2,025.40 ($2,646.54). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $581,036.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

