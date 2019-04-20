Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.94 Million Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of U.S. Silica worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SLCA opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

