Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Michaels Companies worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 285,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 377,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 824,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the period.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/legal-general-group-plc-has-1-89-million-stake-in-michaels-companies-inc-mik.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.