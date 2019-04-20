Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Installed Building Products worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 97,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $4,529,688.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,127.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $155,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,061.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,701 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

