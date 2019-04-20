LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.74

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.739 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.
OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.03 on Friday. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $19.96.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
