Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.78 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 14.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,530.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $107.36 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

