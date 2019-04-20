Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LON:LTG opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $500.24 million and a PE ratio of 125.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.