Leagold Mining Corp (LMC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leagold Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$145.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Leagold Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.45 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Leagold Mining stock opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.81 million and a P/E ratio of 23.03. Leagold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

