Lannett (LCI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of LCI stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.45. Lannett has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $223,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lannett by 582.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lannett by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 565,198 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.