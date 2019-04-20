Lands’ End (LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ LE opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.