Landec (LNDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Landec stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $156,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $713,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,425,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

