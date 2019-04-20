LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 10,515 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 4.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $738,471,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,275,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:COP opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

