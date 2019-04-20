KushCoin (KUSH) Market Cap Reaches $150,506.00

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. KushCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,506.00 and $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KushCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KushCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KushCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.02318360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000324 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005505 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001348 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000671 BTC.

KushCoin Profile

KushCoin (KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,630,849 coins. KushCoin’s official website is kushcoin.co . KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev

Buying and Selling KushCoin

KushCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KushCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KushCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.