Kurtis Fischer Sells 70,602 Shares of Crew Energy Inc (CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 70,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$84,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,925.60.

Kurtis Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Kurtis Fischer sold 22,233 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$26,457.27.

On Friday, March 8th, Kurtis Fischer sold 22,871 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$22,871.00.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.17 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. GMP Securities raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.88.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

