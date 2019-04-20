Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 714,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,089. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

