Kopin (KOPN) Shares Down 5.6%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 751,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 648,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.32 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 142.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 167,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $191,076.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kopin by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,665,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Kopin by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,239,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kopin by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,239,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kopin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 142,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

